Central PA DoorDash Driver Impersonated Trump Family Members In 'Gays For Trump' Scam, Feds Say

A 22-year-old Central Pennsylvania man posed as members of the Trump family online to raise more than $7,000 for made-up political organization "Gays for Trump" then spent the money on his own living expenses, federal officials said.

Joshua Hall, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested Tuesday for wire fraud and identity theft Tuesday, the FBI and US Justice Department announced in a joint statement.

From September 2019 and December 2020, Hall posed as former President Trump's family members including his brother Robert Trump, teen son Barron and sister Elizabeth Trump Grau -- who is in her late 70s and lives in Florida -- according to federal officials and the New York Times.

Hall -- a DoorDash driver from Mechanicsburg, PA -- raised $7,300 by promoting a made-up group called "Gay Voices for Trump," which he later admitted did not exist, the outlet says.

Hall had former President Trump himself believing that the the Grau account was real, at one point tweeting "Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!" The Times reports.

"Hall led hundreds of people to believe they were donating to an organization that didn’t exist by pretending to be someone he wasn’t, as alleged," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr., said.

Hall last year told The Times he was "just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have fun."

