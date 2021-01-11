Central Jersey Teen Found Dead Mourned By Midget Car Racing Community

A 17-year-old boy reported missing was found dead in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Shawn Erm was being mourned by the New Jersey midget car racing community.

Shawn disappeared from the Wall/Howell border Sunday, New Jersey State Park Police said.

Shawn walked out of his Carmerville Road home in Wall around 3:45 p.m. and found his vehicle at an Allaire State Park access point on Hurley Pond Road in Howell, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

His body was found off Hurley Pond Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Arrangements have not yet been made.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.