Central Jersey Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering in self-quarantine at home.

“I was tested last week and I received the results this morning, nearly seven days later, which is a long time to wait for results but it shows the importance of self-quarantining and following the advice of the CDC and Governor Murphy’s executive orders to help stop the spread of the virus,” Reiman said on Facebook.

Reiman said he developed minor symptoms including a cough, fever, headache and muscle pains and was initially diagnosed with a seasonal upper respiratory infection.

Additional tests found Reiman was positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

The mayor said he announced his diagnosis to help reduce the stigma.

“Instead, impacted individuals need to share that information with family, friends and others to stop the spread,” Reiman wrote.

He has been cleared by a doctor to return to work, but Reiman said he will work from home for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

The mayor is optimistic about the community's ability to fight the global COVID-19 outbreak.

“Although the challenges presented by the Coronavirus have become personal to myself and many others, I am confident that our strength as a borough, state, and national community will ultimately define our victory over this global pandemic,” Reiman said.

