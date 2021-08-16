Cement Mixer Tips Off Paramus Highway

A cement mixer tipped on the eastbound Route 4 ramp to northbound Route 17 in Paramus, tying up traffic Monday afternoon.

The Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening after the Tanis Concrete of Fair Lawn truck crashed shortly after 1 p.m.

Borough police and firefighters, as well as an ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, also responded, along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit.

Route 4E ramp to Route 17N in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Citywide towing righted and removed the truck.

At the scene on the Route 4 ramp to Route 17 in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

