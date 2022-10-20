Cell Tower Workers Stuck In The Air Rescued By Fair Lawn Firefighters

Three workers handling a job on a cellphone tower were rescued by Fair Lawn firefighters after their lift got stuck.

Members of Fair Lawn Fire Company #2 brought their ladder truck to the borough DPW complex on Saddle River Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

All three workers climbed down the 50 or so feet without any trouble.

A mechanic was summoned to fix the controls on the boom.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

