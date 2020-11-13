Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Celeb Pastor Sold Montclair Home Days Before He Was Fired Over Marital Affair

Cecilia Levine
59 Heller Way
59 Heller Way Photo Credit: Google Maps

A celebrity pastor fired from a popular international church sold his Montclair mansion days before his cheating scandal hit the tabloids.

Carl Lentz and wife Laura sold their more than Heller Way home for $1.5 million on Oct. 23, a Halstead sales associate told the New York Post.

Eleven days later, Hillsong Church's founding pastor announced Lentz had been fired due to "moral failures" and "breaches of trust."

Lentz -- Justin Bieber's former "spiritual advisor" -- said on Instagram the following day that he had, in fact, cheated on his wife.

NJ Parcels shows the 2,928-square-foot home at 59 Heller Way was purchased for approximately $1.2 million in May 2017, although the buyer's name had been redacted by request.

Click here for the Zillow listing.

