CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks Indoors In All But 1 NJ County

All but one of New Jersey's 21 counties have "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission rates.

What does that mean for you? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should probably wear a mask indoors -- even if you're vaccinated.

Federal officials made the announcement Monday in the wake of the Delta variant's spread across the country.

The only county where transmission rates are "moderate" is Warren County. Monmouth and Cape May counties have "high" transmission rates, the rest have "substantial" rates.

Last week, only 10 counties were urged to wear masks indoors. But as cases surge, officials suggest masking up.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.