CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks In These 10 NJ Counties

Cecilia Levine
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: Governor Phil Murphy Facebook

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in nearly half of New Jersey -- even if you're vaccinated.

The COVID-19 transmission rate in 10 counties is categorized as being high or substantial.

According to the latest report, the following counties are on the CDC's list:

  • Atlantic (substantial)
  • Burlington (substantial)
  • Bergen (substantial)
  • Essex (substantial)
  • Gloucester (substantial)
  • Middlesex (substantial)
  • Monmouth (high)
  • Ocean (substantial)
  • Passaic (substantial)
  • Union (substantial)

The rest of New Jersey has transmission rates of low or moderate, in which face masks are not being urged.

