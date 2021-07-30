CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks In These 10 NJ Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in nearly half of New Jersey -- even if you're vaccinated.

The COVID-19 transmission rate in 10 counties is categorized as being high or substantial.

According to the latest report, the following counties are on the CDC's list:

Atlantic (substantial)

Burlington (substantial)

Bergen (substantial)

Essex (substantial)

Gloucester (substantial)

Middlesex (substantial)

Monmouth (high)

Ocean (substantial)

Passaic (substantial)

Union (substantial)

The rest of New Jersey has transmission rates of low or moderate, in which face masks are not being urged.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.