Cause Of Death Revealed For Maryland '16 & Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer

The cause of death has been released for former "16 & Pregnant" star Jordan Cashmyer, of Maryland.

The 26-year-old Baltimore resident died of fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the Maryland Department of Health told US Weekly.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cashmyer's death was accidental or intentional.

The MTV show in 2014 detailed Cashmyer as she faced homelessness and unemployment, while pregnant with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor's daughter Genevieve "Evie" Taylor.

A tweet from Taylor saying he and Genevieve "didn't lose anything" caused controversy after Cashmyer's death.

Taylor and Cashmyer broke up shortly after the show aired, and Cashmyer signed over custody to Taylor’s mother in 2015, according to multiple news outlets. She supposedly did not maintain a relationship with Genevieve.

She had not posted anything about her daughter on social media since March 2016.

Cashmyer, who reportedly worked as a stripper, made several attempts at getting sober. In 2020, she announced she was pregnant with fiance Michael Schaffer's baby. In January 2021 she celebrated one year of sobriety, according to her social media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.