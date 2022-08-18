CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Lodi Woman Comes Home Early, Tangles With BF's Sidepiece

Someone came home earlier than expected, leading to a confrontation between two women in a Lodi apartment, authorities said.

The tenant found her boyfriend with a bedmate at Charles Street and Harrison Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, responders said.

They got into it, leaving the tenant with a slight injury and the sidepiece gone.

Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller confirmed that "a random incident turned physical" but said there wasn't much more to it. The two tangled, with the victim sustaining a superficial cut and the visitor fleeing, he said.

There wasn't a stabbing, as some on social media had claimed.

The victim refused medical attention and didn't cooperate with police, the sergeant said. So, for them, it ended there.

Where that left the man was anybody's guess.

