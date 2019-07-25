Cashless Tolls Coming To GWB, Lincoln & Holland Tunnels In 2021

Getting across the Hudson River is about to get even EZ-er.

The Port Authority is set to approve contracts for the construction of cashless tolling equipment at the George Washington Bridge, and Lincoln and Holland tunnels, ABC reports.

The new system will likely be up and running in 2021.

The tunnels have $60 million budgeted for each with $89 million for the George Washington Bridge.

Eighty-eight percent of drivers already use an EZ Pass to pay tolls, Port Authority said.

Port Authority introduced cashless tolling to the Bayonne Bridge in 2017, and to Outerbridge Crossing this year.

