Cashier: NJ's Most Vulnerable 'Playing Russian Roulette' At Work Need Hazard Pay

Editor's note: The subject of this story has requested anonymity over privacy concerns.

A North Jersey cashier at a major pharmaceutical chain has enjoyed her part-time job for the last five years.

Like so many other essential workers, however, she fears for her life.

The mom of two explained she's particularly at risk because the medication she takes for an autoimmune disorder suppresses her immune system.

Thousands of the 718,000 New Jersey residents who filed for unemployment in the last month are still waiting for their claims to be processed.

“I cannot wait months for the unemployment,” the cashier said. "I live check by check, so taking a leave is out of the question.

“Praising doesn’t pay the bills."

The cashier said her employer offered to pay for the first two weeks of time off -- if an employee contracts coronavirus. After two weeks, additional pay options are available through disability leave, according to the company's policy.

U.S. Congress members have proposed a $25,000 hazard pay plan as part of the fourth phase of a funding package. Hazard pay would cover essential, frontline workers making less than $200,00 a year.

If approved, the anonymous cashier and other frontline workers including police officers, firefighters, grocery workers, janitors and more, would get more than praise: They'd get cash.

“This whole pandemic has totally changed my life and my outlook on going to work," the cashier said.

"As we speak today [Wednesday] I'm not feeling well, but I can't stop going to work."

The cashier only hopes hazard pay will come through for her and her fellow essential workers.

“Please help us out with more money, even if it’s temporary,” she urged state and federal officials.

"We have to basically play Russian roulette with our life. We are the ones providing food and medicine to the ones that can be home.”

