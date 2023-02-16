CARRY THAT WEIGHT: Bergen Detectives Bust NYC Five With 1,100 Pounds Of Pot, 50 Lbs Of Edibles

More than a half-ton of pot and 50 pounds of edibles were seized by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives who charged five jobless men from Queens with moving large drug shipments in and around Fort Lee.

Narcotic Task Force members raided two storage facilities – one near the George Washington Bridge and the other in Jersey City – and conducted warranted searches of four vehicles in Fort Lee during the Valentine’s Day cannabust, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Arrested were:

Jingru Chen, 29;

Fenglei Fan, 35;

Lifan Feng, 21;

XingXiang Gao, 27;

Weiqi Wu, 25.

All five remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 16, while awaiting first appearances on major drug charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

You can legally possess up to six ounces under New Jersey’s relatively new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you ticketed or arrested. Major weight brings stiff fines.

Conservatively, wholesale estimates value five pounds of street herb anywhere between $7,500 and $11,000.

At that rate, the amount seized by Musella's detectives could fetch from $1.65 million to a whopping $2.4 million if busted up and sold on the street.

The value of the weed depends on several factors, not the least of which is quality. Where it's due to be sold and in what amounts also play a role.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lee Police Department for their assistance in the case.

