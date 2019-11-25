Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Carlstadt Warehouse Specialist Dead In ATV Crash

Cecilia Levine
Jason Borys and his wife, Alaina Scordilis Borys, of Clifton.
Jason Borys and his wife, Alaina Scordilis Borys, of Clifton. Photo Credit: Alaina Scordilis Borys

A 40-year-old Clifton man died after a Pennsylvania ATV crash, authorities said.

Jason Borys was driving the ATV when it veered off the road in Penn Forest Township and crashed just before 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead a short time after.

"Adverse" weather conditions and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, authorities said, although the cause remains under investigation.

Born in Englewood, Borys was a Warehouse Specialist for Grimco in Carlstadt for several years, and lived most of his life in Clifton, his obituary says.

Visiting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shook Funeral Home in Clifton. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m.

Cremation will be private.

