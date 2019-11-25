Carlstadt Warehouse Specialist Dead In ATV Crash

A 40-year-old Clifton man died after a Pennsylvania ATV crash, authorities said.

Jason Borys was driving the ATV when it veered off the road in Penn Forest Township and crashed just before 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead a short time after.

"Adverse" weather conditions and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, authorities said, although the cause remains under investigation.

Born in Englewood, Borys was a Warehouse Specialist for Grimco in Carlstadt for several years, and lived most of his life in Clifton, his obituary says.

Visiting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shook Funeral Home in Clifton. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m.

Cremation will be private.

