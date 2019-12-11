Carlstadt Deli Sells Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Carlstadt deli and convenience store.
The ticket, from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing, will split the $222,348 with three other ticket winners.
The ticket, worth $55,587, was sold at Cobblestone Hill Deli on Broad Street.
The winning numbers were 08, 10, 14, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was 02 .
The other tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Middlesex County: Jersey Food Market LLC., Rt. 516 Circle Manor, Old Bridge
- Union County: Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union
- Union County: Quick Stop Food Store, 400 Rahway Ave., Elizabeth
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
