Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

News

Carlstadt Deli Sells Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Cobblestone Hill Deli off of Route 17 in Carlstadt.
Cobblestone Hill Deli off of Route 17 in Carlstadt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Carlstadt deli and convenience store.

The ticket, from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing, will split the $222,348 with three other ticket winners.

The ticket, worth $55,587, was sold at Cobblestone Hill Deli on Broad Street.

The winning numbers were 08, 10, 14, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was 02 .

The other tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Jersey Food Market LLC., Rt. 516 Circle Manor, Old Bridge
  • Union County: Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union
  • Union County: Quick Stop Food Store, 400 Rahway Ave., Elizabeth

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

