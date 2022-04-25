Carjackers With Guns, Knives Drag Out Driver, Steal SUV, New Milford Motorist Tells Teaneck PD

A group of robbers armed with guns and knives carjacked an 18-year-old New Milford driver in Teaneck, slashing him on the cheek before speeding off in his SUV toward New York City, the purported victim told police.

The driver told police he'd been out with friends Sunday night in Queens and noticed a vehicle following him across the Whitestone Bridge.

He got onto westbound Route 4 with the vehicle still behind, he said, then exited at Hackensack Avenue and headed up New Bridge Avenue to Boulevard with the intention of going to a friend's house on Trafalgar Street in Teaneck.

The carjackers cut him off, however, blocking him in near the corner of Palisade Avenue and Grayson Place shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, the motorist told Teaneck police.

Five bandits of varying races hopped out -- two with sliver handguns, the others with knives -- and “forcibly removed” him from his 2017 Acura MDX, the driver said.

One of the carjackers cut him with a knife on the left side of the face, police said.

“The victim flagged down a passing motorist who notified police,” Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

He was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for his wound, the deputy chief said.

His vehicle was later recovered in the Bronx.

Anyone who might have witnessed the reported incident or has information that could help shed light on it is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

