Cardinal Tobin Imposter Busted On Instagram: Report

If you interacted with Cardinal Joseph Tobin on Instagram, no you didn't.

Tobin only has one social media account, and it's Twitter, the Archdiocese of Newark said. An imposter of his was recently busted on Instagram, NJ Advance Media reports. It wasn't clear what type of content the imposter was posting.

"Cardinal Tobin only uses a Twitter account, which is monitored daily. The Cardinal’s official, and only, Twitter account is @CardinalJWTobin," the archdiocese said.

"Any other communication allegedly from Cardinal Tobin on any other social media platform, such as a differing Twitter handle, Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, TikTok, Snapchat or Reddit, is an unauthorized and fraudulent use of the Cardinal’s name and identity."

Tobin has helmed the archdiocese, which covers nearly 1.5 million Roman Catholics across Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties, since 2017.

In 2018, Tobin tweeted "Nighty-night, baby," which he later said was a mistake and he thought he was sending a text to one of his sisters, according to NJ.com.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media and here for the complete release from the Newark Archdiocese.

