Car Wash Attendant Charged With Raping Fairview Pre-Teen

A 60-year-old car wash attendant from Fairview sexually abused a pre-teen multiple times, authorities charged.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit began investigating allegations against Eliseo Estrada after being contacted by Fairview police earlier this week.

The investigators arrested Estrada on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated sexual assault in three separate instances, as well as sexual assault and child endangerment.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.