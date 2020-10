A runaway sedan toppled a traffic light before slamming into a tree at a busy Hackensack intersection late Saturday morning.

The driver wasn't injured in the crash, which left the Honda Accord on the lawn of a single-family home across from a pair of apartment complexes at Passaic Street and Prospect Avenue.

City police, firefighters and EMS, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, were among the responders.

Aftermath of crash at Passaic Street & Prospect Avenue, Hackensack. COURTESY: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

