Car Thieves Ram Police Vehicle While Fleeing Mahwah Neighborhood

Jerry DeMarco
Rio Vista, Mahwah
Rio Vista, Mahwah Photo Credit: Mahwah PD / GoogleMaps

A Mahwah police vehicle was struck overnight by car thieves fleeing a private community on the wrong side of the road.

Township police responding to a stolen vehicle report had converged on Rio Vista when a gray Chrysler suddenly roared up Seminary Drive on the wrong side of the tree-lined median shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.

The Chrysler hit the parked patrol car with its front driver's side as it reached Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) and kept going.

Police pursued the vehicle on Route 202 toward Oakland, then lost sight of it near Navajo Way.

No serious injuries were reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

