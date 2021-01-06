Car Thieves Ditch Stolen Car In Montvale, Swipe Range Rover That Had Key Fob Left Inside

Car thieves drove a BMW stolen out of Newark to Montvale, then took off in a Range Rover whose owner left it parked on the street with the key fob inside, authorities said.

The BMW was left in the driveway of a High Ridge Road homeowner, who reported the driver getting into the Range Rover with three other occupants that sped off around 6 a.m., Lt. Christopher Hawken said.

A wallet was taken from another vehicle on High Ridge that was burglarized, he said.

As officers responded, a call came in to police headquarters from a Surrey Lane resident that the stolen Range Rover was hers.

The 2011 BMW, with a Pennsylvania license plate and body damage, turned out to be stolen out of Newark on Monday, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.