Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ's Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Handful Of Sex Assaults In UK
News

Car Rams Paramus Home: 'I Blacked Out,' Driver Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the crash on Prospect Street in Paramus on Thursday, May 26.
At the scene of the crash on Prospect Street in Paramus on Thursday, May 26. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver told police he apparently blacked out before his sedan rammed into a Paramus home Thursday morning.

An EMS unit attended to the disoriented Volvo driver following the mishap on Prospect Avenue just off Spring Valley Road and westbound Route 4 shortly after 11:30 a.m.

He was taken to the Hackensack University Medical Center soon after. The extent of his injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Firefighters with a thermal imaging camera assisted building inspectors who were examining the stability of the building.

PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.