Car Fire Jams Route 4

A car fire temporarily closed eastbound Route 4 in Englewood.

Flames quickly engulfed the sedan in front of the BP station just after the Sterling Boulevard entrance to the highway, sending plumes of black smoke skyward, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Teaneck firefighters were among the first at the scene and began dousing the blaze while eastbound Route 4 remained closed at Webster Avenue.

Traffic quickly backed up toward Hackensack while rubberneckers slowed the flow on the westbound side.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.