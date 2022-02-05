Car Crashes Into Cancer Center At HUMC, Uninsured Driver, 88, Says Foot Slipped: Police

No one was injured when a vehicle driven by an 88-year-old man hit the front of the John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack, police said.

The 88-year-old driver from the Rockland County town of West Haverstraw, NY, told police his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas while he was in the drop-off lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday, city Police Lt. Anthony Natale said.

"The vehicle went over the curb and lightly collided with one of the lobby glass windows," Natale said. "Two of the windows broke."

After refusing medical attention, the driver got a summons for not having auto insurance, the lieutenant said.

Officials determined there was no structural damage to the Second Street building at the Hackensack University Medical Center complex, he said.

