Car Carrying Trailer Ignites On Route 80, Vehicles Destroyed

Three vehicles were incinerated, a fourth was totaled and at least two others were damaged in a car carrier fire on Route 80.

The trailer caught fire on the westbound interstate in Wayne near the New Jersey State Police Troop B headquarters in Totowa just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

Malfunctioning brakes were believed to be the cause.

No injuries were reported.

Ron Barbaro (tornadochaser66) captured video and still images:

