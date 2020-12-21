Car Carrier Fire Closes Route 17 Stretch

A car carrier caught fire, temporarily closing northbound Route 17 before dawn Monday.

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters responding to the call on the highway at Hollywood Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. quickly doused the blaze .

The fire appeared to have originated in the rear axle and extended to the lift equipment and at least two vehicles on board, they said.

Members of Engine 733 quickly knocked the fire down with assistance from their Engine 731 colleagues. They were on scene for just under an hour, flowing roughly 1,000 gallons of water.

The northbound highway remained closed until nearly 9 a.m. for an investigation of the cause and removal of the wreckage.

Northbound Route 17 at Hollywood Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus Ho-Ho-Kus Fire Dept.

