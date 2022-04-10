CAPTURED: Violent Jersey City Fugitive Wanted In Maryland Busted For Shoplifting In Wayne

A violent fugitive from Jersey City who's wanted in Maryland remained held in the Passaic County Jail after he was busted for shoplifting, authorities said.

Authorities in Anne Arundel County, MD are seeking the extradition of Jonathan D. Peralta, 37, to answer a theft charge there, Wayne Police Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Officers also discovered outstanding warrants out of Hoboken, Paramus, East Brunswick and Lawrence Township after security at Macy’s in the Willowbrook Mall seized him, Daly said.

Peralta has an extensive criminal history that includes an arrest for a gunpoint robbery in Jersey City in 2016. The year before, city police charged him with punching a woman in the face and dragging her by the hair as she tried to get away.

Peralta also owes tens of thousands of dollars in child support, records show.

Wayne Officers Kevin MacDonald and Erik Cueva watched surveillance video provided by security at the Willowbrook Macy’s, Daly said.

Peralta is seen entering a fitting room with several pieces of clothing and exiting with them concealed, the captain said. He also had a magnet “used to defeat anti-shoplifting devices,” Daly said.

A computer check at first turned up a traffic warrant out of Hoboken, as well as warrants out of the three other towns. Then came the fugitive warrant, which will keep Peralta in the Passaic County lockup until he's extradited to Maryland to face charges there.

Wayne police charged him with shoplifting, possession of an anti-shoplifting device and being a fugitive from justice.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.