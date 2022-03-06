CAPTURED! Prisoner Who Escaped From Palisades Park Police HQ Nabbed In Rhode Island

GOTCHA! The manhunt for a purported MS-13 gang member who escaped from Palisades Park police headquarters in handcuffs three days ago ended with his capture in Rhode Island, authorities announced.

Working around the clock, Palisades Park police "were right with" Adilson Estrada-Garcia of Cliffside Park when he arrived in Providence to stay with a cousin, Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone said.

Members of the US Marshals Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force were notified and nabbed the 24-year-old Guatemalan national without incident at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 6, Monteleone said.

Estrada-Garcia -- whose family in the U.S. is from that area -- had been brought in on a burglary charge when he broke the handcuff bar and fled with a cuff still attached to his left hand on Thursday.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Bergen County sheriff's officers, and police from Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield joined the initial search. Cliffside Park police also were alerted.

Estrada-Garcia, of 419 Columbia Avenue, has a criminal history that includes an arrest for aggravated assault with a weapon, records show.He remained held in the Rhode Island State Corrections facility in Cranston, R.I. on Sunday pending extradition to New Jersey.

Capt. Shawn Lee, the officer in charge of the Palisades Park Police Department, praised the diligent work of his detectives in tracking down the fugitive.

He also thanked the Marshals' Rhode Island and NJ/NY Region task forces and Providence police for their assistance.

