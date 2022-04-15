CAPTURED! Lyndhurst Man Accused Of Gunning Down Paterson Woman, 25

UPDATE: Federal authorities helped capture a Lyndhurst man who authorities said was involved in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Paterson woman late last year, authorities said.

Kristian Gonzalez, also 25, “was one of the individuals responsible for the murder” of Jasmin Wel, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release on Friday, April 15.

Wel, who studied business marketing at William Paterson University, worked as a sales account manager for a company that makes fragrances and skin care products, according to her social media accounts.

She was struck by gunfire outside 661 East 24th Street, just off Broadway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2021,and was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center a short time later, authorities said.

The U.S. Secret Service and FBI worked the investigation with Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gonzalez was seized around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14 by prosecutor’s detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at a home on East 30th Street, they said.

He remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with murder, weapons offenses, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. The latter two charges weren’t explained.

Authorities also didn't say how many others they believe were involved in Wel's death.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.