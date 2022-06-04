Capitol Fox Who Bit 9 Including Congressman Euthanized Over Rabies Concerns: Report

The "Capitol Fox" who bit several individuals including a congressman has been put down because over rabies concerns, Fox News reports.

The fox reportedly bit Representative Ami Bera, a reporter, and at least seven other people on Tuesday, April 5, the outlet reports. Rep. Bera later shared the bite marks on Twitter, showing no sign of illness.

Washington DC Animal Control captured the adult female fox following reports of "aggressive encounters" by the adult female, Fox News reports. No other foxes were found in the area.

The animal antics sparked a slight social media frenzy that included an official Twitter account being created for the fox. The account released an "official" statement regarding the animal's euthanasia.

Animal control scooped up the fox's pups Wednesday morning, Fox News reports.

