Cancer-Fighting Local Bergen Police Departments Unite For Stricken Mom, Young Son

North Jersey single mom Joanne Bastante-Howard has worked tirelessly for years to help provide critical resources for kids who, like her young son, have Down syndrome.

Bastante-Howard, a former advertising and marketing whirlwind, is personally responsible for raising more than $100,000 to help obtain critical medical, education and therapeutic services for those in need through the non-profit she founded, America's Special Kidz (A.S.K.).

Parents of children with a wide range of circumstances -- including autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, and mitochondrial disease -- have turned to Bastante-Howard for help.

She's always been there for them.

It's heartbreaking for many that Bastante-Howard is now the one in need, as breast cancer cruelly tries to take her life.

In an apparently unprecedented move, seven police departments in Northwest Bergen have responded by uniting for a "No-Shave November" to remember.

Not only that -- they're extending the campaign through the end of 2021 and offering "Borough of Beards" t-shirts to anyone who donates at least $40 to the cause.

Participating police departments:

Ho-Ho-Kus ;

; Upper Saddle River ;

; Franklin Lakes ;

; Oakland ;

; Saddle River ;

; Woodcliff Lake ;

; Wyckoff.

As cancer continues its relentless punishment, Bastante-Howard, of Woodland Park, continues to exude gratitude for the goodwill of others.

She makes time even while hospitalized to mention each by name in social media posts -- and begs their forgiveness when she can't say "thank you" quickly enough.

She also asks all those concerned to pray for her son, John, 13, who attends the ECLC School in Ho-Ho-Kus, as well as for her parents.

"God knows that caring for them is all that matters to me," Bastante-Howard wrote today.

The goal of "No-Shave November" is to "grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free," according to no-shave.org. "Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle."

It began after eight siblings in Chicago lost their dad, Matthew Hill, to colon cancer. The idea was to raise awareness for cancer patients struggling with hair loss.

Police departments began participating in 2009, and it has grown bigger and bigger -- and even bigger than that -- ever since.

The Hill siblings also created a non-profit organization, the Matthew Hill Foundation, six years ago to help fund cancer research, prevention and education.

Officers don't have to get hairy if they don't want to. They can personally donate.

So can you.

GO TO: Borough of Beards 2021

