Canada Boy, 15, Charged In Princeton University Bomb Threats

A teen from Canada accused of making bomb threats that evacuated Princeton University was arrested in Louisiana.

The 15-year-old, whose name is not being released due to age, was being held in a juvenile facility pending a hearing for extradition to New Jersey, The Advocate reports.

The teen is accused of placing the Sept. 19 phone call that evacuated the Ivy League school's chapel, main library, art museum and 265-year-old Nassau Hall -- a historic landmark.

University police had signed a petition for the boy's arrest, Mercer County officials said.

He was retrieved from a relative's home by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office and U.S. Secret Service, after a search warrant was served as his grandparents' house, The Advocate says.

