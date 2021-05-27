Bystander Wounded In Paterson Shooting

A driver was wounded when a gunman opened fire on another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Paterson, authorities said.

The 45-year-old victim was sitting in his car on Main Street near Broadway when shots rang out around noon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his leg, responders said.

The shooter was described as wearing a white T-shirt and army fatigues.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

