Bystander, 16, Wounded When Gunfire Erupts On Paterson Street

A 16-year-old Paterson boy was wounded when shooting erupted outside a city school Sunday night, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle after he was struck while walking near the No. 10 school on Mercer Street and Keen Street before 9:30 p.m., they said.

A shot spotter recorded 13 rounds – with two vehicles struck -- after what they Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora described as “multiple actors” opened fire.

His wound wasn’t considered life-threatening, they said in a joint announcement.

This came after an out-of-state man in a passing car was struck by stray gunfire on another city street over the weekend. READ MORE....

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified or whether any weapons had been recovered in the wounding of the 16-year-old boy shooting.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video or information that could help identify those responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.