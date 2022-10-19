BYOB Coach Room With Italian Catering Prepares To Open In Hackettstown (LOOK INSIDE)

Hackettstown will soon get a brand new BYOB space for special events offering both rustic flare and historic harmony — The Coach Room serving authentic Italian catering by Mama’s Cafe Baci is soon opening its doors on Mountain Avenue.

What, exactly, is The Coach Room?

“The Coach Room and its warm rustic decor recognizes Hackettstown’s vibrant history of industry and carriage production,” Owner Tom Schiano tells DailyVoice.com. “The name came about because we wanted something that would pay homage to Hackettstown's history, and the community we had been a part of for so long.”

The design was developed with help from the Hackettstown Historical Society — they even provided some old photos that have been displayed throughout the event space.

The room’s ultimate goal is to serve as a comfortable and elegant space for all types of groups to come together and form lasting memories, Schiano explains.

The Coach Room is flexible for both small and large groups, family and corporate gatherings, “depending upon the guest's needs and the configuration of the room,” Schiano says.

While no specific opening date has been set yet, Schiano expects to have things ready to launch within a few weeks.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

The Coach Room, 144 Mountain Avenue, Hackettstown

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.