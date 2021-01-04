BUSTED: Takedown Of Jersey Shore Heroin Ring Nets Firearm, Drugs, $11K In Cash, 7 Arrests

Law enforcement agents arrested seven people and seized heroin, ecstasy thousands of dollars in cash, and a firearm following a massive Ocean County drug bust, authorities said.

Detectives from several SWAT teams and law enforcement agencies executed search warrants were executed March 31 at two Toms River homes and a room at the Ocean view Inn, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The searches turned up approximately 3,210 wax folds of heroin, 52 ecstasy pills, a loaded .38 caliber revolver, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $11,700 in cash, Billhimer said.

Kevin Morrison, Jr., 26, and Daniel Finklin, 26, both of South Toms River, along with Rodney Morrison, 35, of Toms River, were utilizing the two homes and hotel room to store and distribute heroin, Billhimer said.

The following seven individuals were arrested on various drug possession, distribution and weapons charges, Billhimer said:

Kevin Morrison, Jr., charged with Distribution of Less than One-Half Ounce of Heroin; Possession of Heroin in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce but Less than Five Ounces with Intent to Distribute; Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce but Less than Five Ounces; two counts of Possession of Heroin; Possession of Ecstasy; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon; Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Offense; and Receiving Stolen Property. Morrison was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Daniel Finklin, charged with Possession of Heroin in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce but Less than Five Ounces with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Heroin; and Obstruction of Justice. Finklin was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Rodney Morrison, charged with Distribution of Heroin in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce but Less than Five Ounces; Possession of Heroin in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce but Less than Five Ounces with Intent to Distribute; two counts of Possession of Heroin; and Possession of Cocaine. Morrison was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Kiara Rivera, 22, of South Toms River, charged with Possession of Heroin in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce but Less than Five Ounces with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Heroin; Possession of Ecstasy; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose; Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Offense; and Receiving Stolen Property. Rivera was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Kevin Morrison, Sr., 49, of South Toms River, charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer; Obstruction of Justice; and Resisting Arrest. Morrison was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Brinda Kennedy, 56, of South Toms River, charged with Possession of Ecstasy, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kennedy was charged on a summons and released pending a future court date.

Shelly Braker, 32, of Toms River, charged with Possession of Cocaine; and Possession of Heroin. Braker was charged on a summons and released pending a future court date.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ocean County Northern and Southern Regional SWAT Teams, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, Toms River Police Department Patrol Division, Toms River Police Department Emergency Services Unit, South Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau, South Toms River Police Department Patrol Division, South Toms River Police Department K-9 Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted in the investigation.

