BUSTED: Mahwah Woman, 40, Charged With Shooting Up SUV Outside Waldwick Home

UPDATE: A 40-year-old Mahwah woman was charged with shooting up an SUV in the driveway of a Waldwick home.

Megan Dzugay was seized by Waldwick detectives assisted by Mahwah police and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team Wednesday evening, Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

She was charged with firearms-related offenses in connection with the 3:35 a.m. shooting on Grove Street on Wednesday and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the lieutenant said.

"A motive for the shooting is still under investigation," Seifert said.

Dzugay used to live in the house next door to where the Lexus was parked. Her ex-husband still lives in that house, records show.

A Ring video obtained by Daily Voice shows the suspected shooter:

PREVIOUS STORY: Ring video from a home in Waldwick apparently shows the person suspected of peppering a vehicle parked in a residential driveway up the block with several gunshots before dawn Wednesday.

A person is seen marching purposefully down Grove Street toward the site of the shooting before continuing out of the frame of the brief video recorded at 3:35 a.m. Nov. 30.

Moments later, seven gunshots are heard.

Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected seven shell casings near the Lexus GX 460 that was struck. Police also gathered Ring video footage from the neighborhood.

Several 911 reports of "loud bangs and/or gunshots" brought borough officers shortly after 3:30 a.m. Nov. 30, Chief Mark F. Messner said.

They found the SUV struck multiple times by gunfire just off the corner of Center Street, the chief said.

No one was injured, he said.

The street was temporarily closed off while the sheriff's forensics team collected evidence and determined bullet paths and angles.

The Lexus was then towed to the BCI's garage adjacent to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack shortly after noon.

Police also went door-to-door checking with residents with Ring cameras and other security devices to see whether they could identify a getaway vehicle.

