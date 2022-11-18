Bus Downs Utility Pole In Paramus

A bus driver with no passengers avoided injury after toppling a utility pole in Paramus.

The NJ Transit bus clipped the pole on East Ridgewood Avenue adjacent to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Paramus police and firefighters responded, along with a PSE&G crew that handled the necessary repairs.

The Coach USA bus was driveable.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

