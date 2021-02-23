Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burned Body Of North Arlington Woman, 83, Found Days After She Died

Jerry DeMarco
The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of the 82-year-old North Arlington woman's death.
Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Bergen County medical examiner will officially determine how an 83-year-old North Arlington woman whose body was found in her home Tuesday died.

Her unattended death, as such passings are known, wasn't considered suspicious, authorities said.

The Jauncey Avenue victim apparently had been using the stove either to cook or for heat when her clothing caught fire sometime over the weekend, they said.

The small blaze eventually died out "without us every knowing that it happened," North Arlington Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

Police found the body while conducting a welfare check for a friend who hadn't seen her in a week or so, the chief said.

Her identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

