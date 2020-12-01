Burglar Swipes $6,000 Worth Of Smokes, Cash From Passaic County Convenience Store

Haledon police turned to the public for help finding a burglar who stole $6,000 worth of cigarettes and more than $250 in cash after smashing the front door of a local convenience store with a rock.

A bread delivery driver discovered the broken door and glass strewn on the floor of the 777 Food Store on Belmont Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Lt. George Guzman said.

Responding officers checked the area, then summoned the owner to the store.

He found 70 or so cartons of Newport and Maverick cigarettes and the cash taken from behind the counter, Guzman said.

Damage to the door's glass and aluminum was valued at nearly $1,000, the lieutenant said.

Police on Monday distributed images taken from surveillance video in an attempt to identify the burglar.

Anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find the burglar in the photo is asked to contact Haledon Detective Sgt. Tim Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.