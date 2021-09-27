Burglar Caught In Fair Lawn Home Tries To Run Down Owner, Police Charge

A fleeing burglar tried to run down a Fair Lawn homeowner who found him in a house under construction, said police who caught him nearby.

Isaiah Townsend, 25, of Newark fled the 5th Street home near Hopper Avenue after the 49-year-old homeowner discovered him on the second floor around noontime Friday, Sgt. Brian Metzlers aid.

Townsend got into a green work van parked nearby and tried to hit the homeowner, who’d chased after him with his cellphone camera recording the incident, Metzler said.

Police stopped Townsend on Fair Lawn Avenue at Burbank Street and took him into custody, the sergeant said.

They charged him with burglary, robbery and aggravated assault and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

