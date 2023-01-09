Burglar Bolts Out Back Of Teaneck Auto Repair Shop As Police Arrive

An intruder who tripped a burglar alarm at a Teaneck auto repair shop bolted out a back door as police responded, authorities said.

The officers were conducting area business checks when they heard the alarm and rushed to Noah’s Automotive -- at the corner of Queen Anne Road and Degraw Avenue, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 -- Acting Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

They found a garage door and rear door open, the chief said.

“The building was checked and a keyholder was contacted and responded within minutes,” McGurr said.

Surveillance video showed a GMC Envoy pulling up and parking outside the business minutes earlier, the chief said.

The driver forced his way into the business, tripping the alarm, he said.

He was headed out the front door but spun around when police arrived, the chief said.

A Bergen County K-9 unit assisted with a perimeter search, but the burglar had fled the area, he said.

McGurr said he was described as black and wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

