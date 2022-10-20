Bullet Fired Through Bank Window, Route 208 Closed

Route 208 was temporarily shut down in both directions after someone apparently fired a shot through the window of the Bank of America building in Glen Rock.

Police found a bullet hole in the third-floor window and a shell casing outside the bank's wealth management and private banking office building on Harristown Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

A Fire Department ladder was requested as part of the investigation.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Glen Rock police also were assisted by their colleagues from Fair Lawn, which is on the other side of the highway.

Route 208 was reopened a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help identify whoever was responsible is asked to call Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

