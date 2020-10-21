Building Housing Historic Bergen County Theater Listed For Nearly $1.4M

A historic Bergen County movie theater is listed at nearly $1.4 million.

Tenafly Bow Tie Cinema closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and never reopened, even after Gov. Phil Murphy gave movie theaters the green light with limitations last month.

Built in 2916, the two-story, 9,900-square-foot building across from the train station on Railroad Avenue also contains a real estate agency and sushi restaurant.

It has been listed for $1.395 million on Loopnet since August, NorthJersey.com reports.

Mayor Mark Zinna told the outlet that the borough would consider buying the building then leasing it to the theater.

Listing agent Jeff Kintzer did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's email Wednesday afternoon.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.