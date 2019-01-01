Buh-Bye! More Residents Left New Jersey Than Any Other State In 2018, Study Says

Maybe it was the traffic. Or the property taxes. Or that smell the seeps through your windows on the Turnpike.

A new study found that more residents left New Jersey than any other U.S. state in 2018.

United Van Lines, a St. Louis-based moving company, found that 66.8 percent of New Jersey moves were outbound.

Connecticut (62 percent) and New York (65 percent) were among the top 10 outbound states for the fourth consecutive year.

The state with the highest percentage of inbound migration, however, was Vermont (72.6 percent), with 234 total moves. Oregon had 3,346 total moves -- the second highest percentage with 63.8 percent inbound moves.

Top 10 outbound:

New Jersey

Illinois

Connecticut

New York

Kansas

Ohio

Massachusetts

Iowa

Montana

Michigan

Top 10 inbound:

Vermont

Oregon

Idaho

Nevada

Arizona

South Carolina

Washington

North Carolina

South Dakota

District of Columbia

