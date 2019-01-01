Contact Us
Buh-Bye! More Residents Left New Jersey Than Any Other State In 2018, Study Says

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
A new study found that more residents left New Jersey than any other U.S. state in 2018.
Maybe it was the traffic. Or the property taxes. Or that smell the seeps through your windows on the Turnpike.

A new study found that more residents left New Jersey than any other U.S. state in 2018.

United Van Lines, a St. Louis-based moving company, found that  66.8 percent of New Jersey moves were outbound.

Connecticut (62 percent) and New York (65 percent) were among the top 10 outbound states for the fourth consecutive year.

The state with the highest percentage of inbound migration, however, was Vermont (72.6 percent), with 234 total moves. Oregon had 3,346 total moves -- the second highest percentage with 63.8 percent inbound moves.

Top 10 outbound:

  • New Jersey
  • Illinois
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • Kansas
  • Ohio
  • Massachusetts
  • Iowa
  • Montana
  • Michigan

Top 10 inbound:

  • Vermont
  • Oregon
  • Idaho
  • Nevada
  • Arizona
  • South Carolina
  • Washington
  • North Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • District of Columbia

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STUDY

