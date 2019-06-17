Contact Us
News

Budd Lake Woman, 19, Killed In 'Mountain Madness' Motorsports Rollover

Cecilia Levine
Katie Falgiano, 19 of Budd Lake.
Katie Falgiano, 19 of Budd Lake. Photo Credit: Herb Falgiano

The Budd Lake community is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old woman who became an organ donor after being killed at a motorsports event last weekend.

Katie L. Falgiano was ejected from a vehicle she was riding in and partially pinned beneath it at Mountain Madness in upstate New York around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's officials said.

Several bystanders pulled Falgiano out from under the car before first responders arrived. She was flown to Albany Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Herb Falgiano remembered his daughter as "the best fishing partner I ever had."

Katie Falgiano

Katie Falgiano.

More than $13,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Falgiano , a Fredon native, as of Monday morning.

"A vivacious chameleon with an unrivaled zest for life," Chantal Donofrio wrote on Facebook.

"Genuine, smart, mischievous and kind. She never turned down a challenge or experience, in fact, she chased them and excelled."

Check back for arrangements.

Katie Falgiano, 19 of Budd Lake.

