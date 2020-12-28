Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bronx Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Edgewater Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Victor Rodriguez
Victor Rodriguez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Bronx man was charged with attempted murder in a weekend stabbing in Edgewater, authorities announced Monday.

Victor Rodriguez, 32, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Friends took the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights after he was stabbed at a home on Undercliff Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Borough police who found blood inside and outside the residence notified his Major Crimes Unit, Musella said.

Detectives arrested Rodriguez soon after and charged him with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in addition to attempted murder, the prosecutor said.

The victim, meanwhile, remained in stable condition, Musella said.

Also responding was the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Undercliff Avenue, Edgewater

Neighbors (ring.com)

