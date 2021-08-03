Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
SEEN HIM? Brazen Route 17 Bank Robber Wore 'Planned Parenthood' Hoodie, Got $5,000
Broken Leg Suffered By Route 46 Pedestrian Struck By Pickup

Jerry DeMarco
Route 46 at Mola Boulevard in Elmwood Park
Route 46 at Mola Boulevard in Elmwood Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps/ELMWOOD PARK PD

A pedestrian suffered a broken leg when he was struck by a pickup truck before dawn Monday on Route 46 in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

The 51-year-old victim from Paterson was crossing the highway at Mola Boulevard when he was hit by a 2008 Dodge Ram shortly after 5:30 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's with the broken femur and a cut lip, the chief said.

Any summonses or charges against the 60-year-old driver from Riverdale were pending the results of an investigation, he said. 

