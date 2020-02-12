Breast Implant Cancer Risk Was Covered Up By Morris County Company, 6 Women Say In Suit

A Morris County-based manufacturer is being sued by six women saying the company failed to warn the public of increased cancer risk caused by the breast implants they had.

Allergan plc's Biocell brand textured implant is linked to anaplastic large cell lymphoma -- a rare immune system cancer that the women who had them were not warned of, according to the suits filed in Morristown Superior Court.

Some of the suits say Allergan, based in Madison, deliberately obstructed public knowledge by submitting a non-public annual status report to the FDA.

More than 80 percent of known cases of anaplastic large cell lymphoma have been attributed to Allergan implants, according to the FDA.

Headquartered in Madison, Allergan recalled more than 30 styles of breast implants and tissue expanders last July and is facing lawsuits from patients in Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The Daily Record published the following statement made by Allergen denying the allegations Tuesday:

We paid close attention to reports of a link between textured breast implants and [anaplastic lymphoma], shared reports of patient complaints with regulators, and worked with the FDA to determine that a Biocell textured implant product recall was an appropriate step. We’ve worked hard to keep patients and surgeons informed about the recall and continue to encourage a full dialogue between patients and their doctors about the benefits and risks of breast implants.

