BREAKING NEWS: Two Seized Outside Ramapo College After Chase, Crash

A pursuit ended with a police car damaged and two suspects seized outside Ramapo College in Mahwah, multiple responders said.

A suspect in a banged-up white Honda Accord was immediately captured in front of the college on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, witnesses said.

Police pursued the second suspect into the woods, they said.

Several uniformed and plain-clothes Mahwah police officers and detectives converged on the area.

This follows the arrests of two stolen vehicle suspects who bailed out following a crash and were captured in a condo development in nearby Ramsey: Police Nab Fleeing Suspects In Ramsey Condo Development

There was no immediate word on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

ANYONE with photos and/or details, pls text (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice / Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK)

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.